Claudio Castagnoli on traveling with Brodie Lee, update on AJ Styles

– Claudio Castagnoli (via AEW Unrestricted):

“Oh, being on the road with him, it was awesome. Back then, Brodie came down from Rochester all the time to the Philly area for Chikara and Ring of Honor. Towards the end of my Ring of Honor run, he was there. Every time Brodie came into town, he stayed at my place.

I remember one of my first big paychecks from Japan, I bought a new bed. I could finally afford it. I saved my old mattress, so he could sleep on it, because every time he came over, he would sleep on the couch. So, by saving that mattress, it was like he had his own bed.”

– PWInsider reports AJ Styles is not slated for tonight’s SmackDown

WWE had planned at one point to bring Styles back several weeks ago but delayed that return.

‘It’s a creative decision as to when he will return and that it could be any week now, but for those who have asked about him returning tonight, we have been told that it will not be this week.’

