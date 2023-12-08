Bryan Danielson will compete at his first ROH “Final Battle” event

Bryan Danielson will compete at his first ROH “Final Battle” event since 2008 on 12/15 in Garland, Texas.

He will team with Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli to take on FTR and Mark Briscoe.

Bryan released a video on AEW’s socials yesterday, purposing the match as a tribute to the late, great Jay Briscoe, who last competed in Ring of Honor almost one year ago, before he was tragically killed in an automobile accident in Delaware on January 17, 2023.

The last time Dragon competed at the annual event was 15 years ago inside the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, where he defeated Takeshi Morishima in a “Fight Without Honor” in the shows epic main event.

