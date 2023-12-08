Athena suffers a broken nose, Blue Demon Jr. retires

Dec 8, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– Blue Demon Jr. has announced retirement from pro wrestling. He will continue to wrestle for another year to 18 months before officially retiring. He noted that he plans to name a successor, which would be Blue Demon III, in either March or April.

– ROH Women’s World Champion Athena suffered a broken nose at recent ROH tapings, but will still work ROH Final Battle.

Athena vs. Billie Starkz will headline the show.

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Scarlette Donovan

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal