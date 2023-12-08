Athena suffers a broken nose, Blue Demon Jr. retires
– Blue Demon Jr. has announced retirement from pro wrestling. He will continue to wrestle for another year to 18 months before officially retiring. He noted that he plans to name a successor, which would be Blue Demon III, in either March or April.
– ROH Women’s World Champion Athena suffered a broken nose at recent ROH tapings, but will still work ROH Final Battle.
Athena suffered a broken nose pic.twitter.com/4xeT056J1p
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) December 9, 2023
Athena vs. Billie Starkz will headline the show.