Athena suffers a broken nose, Blue Demon Jr. retires

– Blue Demon Jr. has announced retirement from pro wrestling. He will continue to wrestle for another year to 18 months before officially retiring. He noted that he plans to name a successor, which would be Blue Demon III, in either March or April.

– ROH Women’s World Champion Athena suffered a broken nose at recent ROH tapings, but will still work ROH Final Battle.

Athena suffered a broken nose pic.twitter.com/4xeT056J1p — Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) December 9, 2023

Athena vs. Billie Starkz will headline the show.

