12/8/23 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Ian Riccaboni, Matt Menard, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

—

Match #1 – AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (w/Danhausen) vs. Angelico (w/Serpentico)

They exchange wrist-locks and waist-locks, and then Cassidy takes Angelico down. Cassidy gets a back-slide for a two count, and then drops Angelico with a hurricanrana. Angelico drops to the floor to dodge an Orange Punch, but the comes back and kicks Cassidy in the midsection. Angelico kicks Cassidy on his butt, and then Cassidy puts his hands in his pockets and runs the ropes. Cassidy drops Angelico with a wrist-lock take-over and follows with a head-scissors. Cassidy delivers a dropkick and kicks up, but his ankle gives out. Angelico chop blocks Cassidy to send him to the floor. Serpentico goes after Cassidy as Angelico throws his sleeves at Danhausen. Angelico gets Cassidy back into the ring and applies a submission. Cassidy tries to get free, but Angelico keeps him grounded as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cassidy goes for the Stundog Millionaire, but Angelico counters and chop blocks Cassidy again. Angelico slams Cassidy down and goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. Angelico picks Cassidy up, but Cassidy counters with the Stundog Millionaire. Cassidy delivers Beach Break and sets up for the Orange Punch, but Serpentico grabs his ankle. Angelico delivers a pump kick and runs the ropes, but Danhausen trips him up. Serpentico charges at Danhausen, but Danhausen dodges as Serpentico crashes to the floor. Danhausen curses Angelico and Cassidy gets a roll-up for a two count. Angelico kicks Cassidy into Danhausen, who falls onto Serpentico. Angelico locks Cassidy in a submission as Serpentico has Danhausen in one on the floor. Cassidy makes it to the ropes, and Danhausen grabs the ropes as well. Serpentico throws Danhausen to the floor, but Danhausen delivers a low blow to him.Angelico goes after Cassidy’s leg, but Cassidy gets a roll-up for a two count. Cassidy delivers the Orange Punch and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW International Champion: Orange Cassidy

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Abadon vs. Trish Adora

Adora delivers a few right hands and slams Abadon into the corner. Adora chops Abadon a few times and wrenches her neck. Adora drops Abadon to the mat, but Abadon comes back and bites Adora’s leg. Adora kicks Abadon in the face a few times and goes for the cover, but Abadon kicks out. Adora tosses Abadon into the corner, but Abadon stomps her down. Abadon stomps on Adora and follows with a knee strike. Abadon beats Adora down and chokes her against the ropes. Adora comes back with a jaw-breaker and a pump kick. Abadon pops back up and delivers a few kicks to the head. Abadon follows with a running knee strike and drops Adora with the Headshot for the pin fall.

Winner: Abadon

-After the match, the lights go out. They come back on and Julia Hart is in the ring. Hart throws the AEW TBS Championship down to Abadon, who picks it up. The lights go out again, and when they come back on Hart and the title are gone.

—

The video package for the feud between Mercedes Martinez and Willow Nightingale airs.

—

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal vs. The Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs) (w/Don Callis and Kyle Fletcher)

Daniels and Hobbs start the match by exchanging chops. Daniels dodges one and delivers a few quick kicks and elbows to Hobbs. Hobbs comes back and slams Daniels down. Hobbs throws Daniels across the ring and beats him down in the corner. Takeshita tags in and delivers a running elbow strike in the corner. Takeshita connects with a back senton and picks Daniels up, but Daniels counters out with a jaw-breaker. Sydal tags in and delivers a few quick kicks to Takeshita. Sydal kicks Takeshita in the head and runs the ropes, but Takeshita catches him. Sydal counters out with an arm-drag and follows with an enzuigiri as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Hobbs drops Sydal with a power slam. Takeshita tags in, but Sydal drops him with a hurricanrana and follows with a knee strike. Hobbs tags back in, but Sydal dodges him and tags in Daniels. Daniels delivers a few shots to Hobbs and trips him into the corner. Daniels drops Hobbs with a hurricanrana, but Hobbs comes back with a clothesline. Takeshita kicks Sydal to the floor and Hobbs drops Daniels with a spine-buster. Hobbs delivers the World’s Most Dangerous Slam and gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Don Callis Family

—

Renee Paquette interviews Top Flight and Action Andretti backstage. Dante says they aren’t going to accept Penta El Zero Miedo’s disrespect towards them, but they are going to accept his challenge for a trios match. They says it’s time to step up or take flight.

—

Match #4 – AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Blue League Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia

They lock up and Danielson takes Garcia to the mat. Garcia comes back with a wrist-lock, but Danielson counters and takes Garcia down again. Garcia counters right back, but Danielson suplexes him down. Danielson tries to pick Garcia’s leg, but Garcia gets to the ropes and kicks him away. Danielson backs into the ring and gets a quick roll-up for a two count. Garcia gets a pair of roll-ups for two counts, and then Danielson goes for the LeBell Lock. Garcia rolls through and goes for the Dragontamer, but Danielson gets to the ropes. They lock knuckles again and Danielson delivers a few kicks to Garcia’s legs. Garcia comes back with a chop and follows with rights and lefts. Garcia beats Danielson down in the corner and stands on his throat. Garcia kicks Danielson in the face and hangs him upside down in the corner. Garcia delivers a dropkick and goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out. Garcia stomps on Danielson and goes for a suplex, but Danielson blocks it. Danielson floats over and drops Garcia with a suplex as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Danielson kicks Garcia in the chest a few times. Garcia fires up and slaps Danielson a few times. They exchange shots and slaps, and then Garcia drops Danielson with a side suplex. Garcia goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out. Danielson licks Garcia in a triangle choke and delivers elbow strikes. Garcia counters into a cover for a two count, but Danielson comes back with rights and lefts. Danielson goes for the Busaiku Knee, but Garcia collapses down. Garcia trips Danielson up and locks in the Dragontamer. Danielson counters into a front face-lock, but Garcia rolls right through and delivers a pile-driver for a two count. Garcia delivers a few kicks to Danielson’s head and stomps him down. Garcia stomps on Danielson’s head and charges, but Danielson counters with the Busaiku Knee. Danielson goes for the cover, but Garcia kicks out. Danielson stomps on Garcia’s head again and delivers cross-face shots. Danielson kicks in the LeBell Lock, but then delivers more cross-face shots. Danielson locks in the LeBell Lock again and Garcia passes out.

Winner: Bryan Danielson

—

Announced for tomorrow night’s Collision:

-Angelo Parker and Matt Menard vs. Komander and Penta El Zero Miedo

-AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Blue League Match: Andrade El Idolo vs. Bryan Danielson

-AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Blue League Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Eddie Kingston

-Ethan Page vs. Kenny Omega

-Mercedes Martinez vs. Willow Nightingale

-Wardlow vs. Willie Mack

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dyanmite – Winter is Coming:

-AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Gold League Match: Jay Lethal vs. Rush

-AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Gold League Match: Jay White vs. Mark Briscoe

-AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Gold League Match: Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland

-Adam Page vs. Roderick Strong

—

AEW Continental Classic Gold League Table:

1. Jon Moxley – 9 points

2. Swerve Strickland – 9 points

3. Jay White – 6 points

4. Rush – 3 points

5. Jay Lethal – 0 points

6. Mark Briscoe – 0 points

AEW Continental Classic Blue League Table:

1. Andrade El Idolo – 6 points

2. Brody King – 6 points

3. Bryan Danielson – 6 points

4. Claudio Castagnoli – 3 points

5. Eddie Kingston – 3 points

6. Daniel Garcia – 0 points

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

