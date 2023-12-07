Updates on Cody Rhodes and Cora Jade, TNA Plus app, and Rampage matches

– Marvel management is reportedly near selecting a new Kang the Conqueror, and their top choice is Cody Rhodes. The previous Kang, Johnathan Majors, is being released after getting arrested over a domestic violence/assault.

– Cora Jade is expected to return this weekend at NXT Deadline! She has been off TV since the summer and was reportedly in line for a main roster call-up, but those plans seem to have changed.

– Abadon vs Trish Adore and Bryan Danielson vs Daniel Garcia in the Continental Classic have been announced for AEW Rampage.

– IMPACT will be announcing the official launch of the TNA Plus app on Friday.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

