TKO COO Mark Shapiro hints at less non-televised live events in smaller markets

TKO and Endeavor Chief Operating Officer Mark Shapiro said at a recent UBS media conference this week that they could eliminate some non-televised WWE live events in the future.

Shapiro was talking about the smaller markets where the company runs these house shows at a loss and instead they would concentrate on larger markets that bring in a higher revenue.

The house show business was operating at a loss for WWE for a while before the COVID-19 pandemic but recently there has been a big boom in popularity and attendance has been healthy in most markets, be it for a non-televised live event or television tapings.

Shapiro did not announce any concrete plans for the elimination of smaller markets from the WWE touring schedule.

