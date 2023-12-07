The Iron Claw movie to stream on Max after theatrical run

Variety is reporting that the upcoming movie The Iron Claw from A24 will be streaming exclusively on Max after its theatrical run ends.

The deal is part of an agreement between A24, the production company behind the movie, and Warner Bros. Discovery which will see A24’s movies coming exclusively to HBO, Max, and Cinemax.

The Iron Claw, from director Sean Durkin, will be released in theaters nationwide on December 22 and features Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, Maura Tierney, Holt McCallany, and Lily James in the leading roles.

The synopsis of the movie reads, “The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.”

