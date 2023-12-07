Riho returns to AEW after six-month absence

Former AEW Women’s champion Riho returned to the company on last night’s Dynamite following a six-month absence.

Riho made her presence felt after Toni Storm defended her title against Skye Blue. Riho came face-to-face with the champion and made her intentions known that she was gunning for the title. Storm tried to attack Riho, but Riho dropkicked her out of the ring and Luther then saved the Timeless one.

Riho last wrestled for AEW in mid-June during a dark match, teaming up with Abadon and Maki Ito against Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir, and Emi Sakura.

The 26-year-old has been signed to AEW since 2019 and is the inaugural AEW Women’s champion.

