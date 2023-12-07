Randy Orton explains why he was an “asshole” to people early in his career
During an appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast, Randy Orton talked about having attitude issues during the early part of his WWE career…
“That was my armor. I was, an asshole I think because I wanted people to respect me. I don’t know. I just know that I grew out of that phase. I thank God that I did. But I see footage that, I didn’t know the camera was rolling, maybe at that autograph signing and there’s an interaction with a fan and it’s picked up. Then now they’re doing this doc on A&E that they just kind of are finishing up and I’ve seen some of this footage from 10-15 years ago and I’m like, ‘Oh my God. That’s horrible,’ But that’s just kind of who I was.”
“It wasn’t coming from a place of confidence. I think it was coming from a place of…it was my armor, man. That I was an asshole and then maybe I would get respect that way. Maybe it was a little bit of fear and I took it as respect. Either way I was fine with it. But luckily, I was given a second, third, fourth chance from Vince McMahon coming up when I would get in trouble or I would have to get sent away for a couple months or I would have to get fined a second or third time. I am so blessed. I just had the right guys in there to yank my ass straight and make sure that I was walking the straight line the times that I did veer off.”
(quotes: SEScoops.com)