NXT rating for 12/05/2023

NXT this week drew 626,000 viewers, down 33,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast. The show has suffered against NBA programming over the past few weeks, with the show getting around 100,000 viewers less on average. NXT drew a 0.19 rating in 18-49, up 0.01 from the prior week and placed #8 on the top 50 cable chart for the night.

