Notes on Ric Flair, Ziggler vs. Riddle, Braun Strowman, and Linda Miles

– Ric Flair tweeted….

I’m Thrilled To Be Your MC at “Let It Glow”, The 12th Annual Winter Wonder Ride This Saturday, December 9th! We’re Empowering Kids All Over Tampa Bay, And You Need To Be Part Of This! Get Your Tickets Today At https://t.co/E46YYhQeA4! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/nrn2gVJjAh — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) December 7, 2023

– Matt Riddle va. Dolph Ziggler Announced For MCW Fan Jam 2 On February 4, 2024…

Matt Riddle vs. Dolph Ziggler Announced For MCW Fan Jam 2 pic.twitter.com/jVXMimemDv — Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) December 7, 2023

– Braun Strowman is working as an WWE ambassador til he gets cleared from his neck injury to wrestle again. He is currently in India.

– Linda Miles, known in early 2000s WWE as Shaniqua, now works as a college basketball referee

Former #WWE diva Linda Miles (Shaniqua) now works as a college basketball referee pic.twitter.com/C3OiAz9T5i — Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) December 7, 2023

