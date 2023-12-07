FTR to appear at ROH Final Battle pay-per-view next week

Dax Harwood of FTR announced that he and his tag team partner Cash Wheeler will be at the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view next week to celebrate the two-year anniversary of the first-ever face-to-face meeting between themselves and the Briscoes as well as the one-year anniversary of their greatest match ever, the dog collar match between both teams.

“It was the last match in our epic trilogy w/ the Briscoes & the last time Cash & I saw Jay,” Harwood wrote. “Come celebrate this emotional night with us in Garland, TX on 12/15.”

Unfortunately, tickets for ROH’s Final Battle have suffered big time and five days ago they were just shy of 1,000 tickets distributed according to @WrestleTix, with an arena close to 4,000-seat setup.

The show, being held at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, has four matches announced so far. The ROH World title will not be on the line as it’s being merged under the AEW Triple Crown title with the Continental Classic tournament.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

