Brock Lesnar’s daughter goes viral on social media due to athletic achievement

WWE star Brock Lesnar’s 21-year old daughter Mya is a track and field athlete at Colorado State. Mya recently broke the shot put record at her school and she shared a video on Instagram with the following caption…

“💥18.50m💥 A new PR and a new school record!!😤 Happy with a strong start to my season.”

Mya’s achievement went viral on social media with fans pointing out the physical similarities between her and Brock. Mya’s mother is Brock’s ex-fiancee Nicole McClain and not Rena Lesnar aka Sable as some people have claimed.

