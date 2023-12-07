AEW announces eight-city tour in Canada for 2024

AEW announced a tour of eight dates in Canada for 2024 which will see Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision filmed in eight different cities across the country.

The first show will be Collision on Saturday, March 16 in Ottawa at the Canadian Tire Centre then the following week it’s Dynamite and Rampage on Wednesday, March 20 in Toronto at the Coca-Cola Coliseum. Dynamite and Rampage tapings will move to Quebec City on Wednesday, March 27 at Centre Videotron followed by Collision on Saturday, March 30 in London at the Budweiser Gardens. On Wednesday, April 10 it’s Winnipeg’s time with Dynamite and Rampage tapings at the Canada Life Centre and then tapings continue the following month on Wednesday, May 8 with Dynamite and Rampage in Edmonton at Rogers Place, Collision on Saturday, May 11 in Vancouver at the Rogers Arena, and the tour wraps up on Wednesday, July 10 in Calgary with Dynamite and Rampage at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Tickets for all shows go on sale on Friday, December 15.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

