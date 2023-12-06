WWE signs fourteen college athletes

WWE has announced the new signings of 14 college athletes to its NIL program:

• Adam Berghorst (Baseball)

• Bayley Humphrey (Acrobatics)

• Darci Kahn (Track & Field)

• Desmond Coleman (Track & Field)

• Grace Stephens (Track & Field)

• Jeremy Cody (Track & Field)

• Josh Pearcy (Football)

• Kali Terza (Track & Field)

• Lucas Davison (Wrestling)

• Momen Zahid (Football)

• Sirena Linton (Gymnastics)

• Skyla Schulte (Gymnastics)

• Slane Glover (Cheerleading)

• Stephen Buchanan (Wrestling)

