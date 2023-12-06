WWE signs fourteen college athletes
WWE has announced the new signings of 14 college athletes to its NIL program:
• Adam Berghorst (Baseball)
• Bayley Humphrey (Acrobatics)
• Darci Kahn (Track & Field)
• Desmond Coleman (Track & Field)
• Grace Stephens (Track & Field)
• Jeremy Cody (Track & Field)
• Josh Pearcy (Football)
• Kali Terza (Track & Field)
• Lucas Davison (Wrestling)
• Momen Zahid (Football)
• Sirena Linton (Gymnastics)
• Skyla Schulte (Gymnastics)
• Slane Glover (Cheerleading)
• Stephen Buchanan (Wrestling)