What happened at the end of Copeland vs. Cage match

In the main event of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night, Christian Cage defended the TNT Title against Adam Copeland.

At the end of the match, Christian tried to use the title on Copeland while the referee was down but Copeland avoided it and they took each other down with dueling spears. Nick Wayne’s mom came into the ring and grabbed the title. After teasing what she was going to do, she hit Copeland with the title and left the ring. Christian then stomped on Copeland’s neck and pinned him to retain his title.

