Wes Lee injured and out of Deadline, Dragon Lee takes his spot

Wes Lee, who had to overcome four former NXT North American champions to earn a shot at Dominik Mysterio this weekend at Deadline, is out of the match due to an injury.

Appearing on NXT, a very emotional Lee said that he needs surgery and it hurts just by standing in the ring. He said he will come back better than ever but with back surgery coming up, he will be out for up to a year.

Dom Mysterio came out and enjoyed listening to Lee as he thought he was having Saturday off but Lee threw him a curveball – a video from Rey Mysterio who said that Dom will face Dragon Lee in an NXT North American title match at Deadline.

But that’s not all! Mysterio, who is currently out injured following surgery, will be in Lee’s corner as well!

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

