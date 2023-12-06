NXT men’s 2023 Breakout Tournament to start next week

The men’s NXT Breakout Tournament will commence on next week’s broadcast on USA Network.

Eight men – Riley Osborne, Keanu Carver, Tavion Heights, Dion Lennox, Luca Crusifino, Myles Borne, Trey Bearhill, and Oba Femi – will be taking part in this tournament where the winner will eventually receive an NXT title shot in the future.

Only three out of the eight have appeared on NXT television before, including Crusifino, Borne, and Femi. Bearhill, Heights, Lennox, and Osborne wrestled on Level Up in the past while this will be the debut for Carver.

The women’s NXT Breakout Tournament wrapped up a few weeks ago with Lola Vice winning.

