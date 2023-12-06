Lash Legend bodyslams 330-pound Otis on NXT

It’s not often that women bodyslam men in a wrestling ring. It’s even less often when a woman bodyslams a 330-pound man!

But that’s what happened last night on NXT when Chad Gable, Otis, and Maxxine Dupri took on Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, and Lash Legend in a six-person tag team match.

The incredible feat came when Otis went to hug Lash Legend but the six-foot NXT star moved away, with Otis hitting the ropes and then walked into a bodyslam by the 26-year-old who weighs half his weight.

“No freakin way,” screamed Vic Joseph on commentary as the NXT crowd popped big! “What the…you gotta be kidding me,” laughed Booker T.

Unfortunately for Legend, her effort was in vain as Meta-Four still lost the match when Dar tapped out to Gable’s ankle lock.

The clip has already 1.5 million views on WWE’s X account!

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

