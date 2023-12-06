Kyle O’Reilly update

Another update on Kyle O’Reilly.

The AEW star and decorated tag team wrestler has been out of action for roughly 18 months. He went in for neck fusion surgery in 2022, but ran into problems post-surgery that has delayed his return.

According to Fightful Select there are still no timetable as to when O’Reilly could return. However, there is some good news. O’Reilly has been backstage at some recent AEW events so he is well enough to travel. AEW has no creative plans set for him at this time because of how long he’s been gone.

