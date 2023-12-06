Fallon Henley and Tyler Bate join Iron Survivor Challenge matches

Fallon Henley and Tyler Bate became the final two participants of the two Iron Survivor Challenge matches for this Saturday.

Henley defeated Kiana James, Roxanne Perez, and Thea Hail in a last chance fatal four-way match while Bate beat Joe Coffey, Carmelo Hayes, and Eddy Thorpe in a similar match.

Henley now joins Tiffany Stratton, Lash Legend, Kelani Jordan, and Blair Davenport in the women’s match while Bate joins Trick Williams, Dijak, Bron Breakker, and Josh Briggs in the men’s match.

The winners of the two respective Iron Survivor Challenge matches will earn a shot at the NXT or NXT Women’s titles.

Never forget where you started, we’re going to Deadline baby! 🤠 https://t.co/YJyMy0m1fO — Fallon Henley (@FallonHenleyWWE) December 6, 2023

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

