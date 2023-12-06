Cage vs Copeland for TNT title headlines live Dynamite from Montreal

Dynamite will be live from Montreal tonight and will feature a huge TNT title match as the main event.

Adam Copeland will get his first shot at AEW gold as he challenges Christian Cage for the title, with the life-long friends getting to headline another show together in another wrestling promotion apart from WWE.

Three Continental Classic Gold League matches will also take place, with Jay White vs Jay Lethal, Jon Moxley vs Rush, and Swerve Strickland vs Mark Briscoe.

Plus, MJF teams up with Samoa Joe to take on The Devil’s masked men and AEW Women’s champion Toni Storm defends her title against Skye Blue.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

