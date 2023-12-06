12/6/23 AEW Dynamite Recap

Join the Starman as he covers tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite live from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

—

The Dynamite intro hits, the fireworks go off and we are welcomed to tonight’s loaded show as the announce team hypes the card that will feature three Continental Classic Gold League matches, Toni Storm going against Skye Blue and the Christian Cage defending the TNT Championship against Adam Copeland. Jon Moxley’s music as we head into the first match of the night.

Match 1: Jon Moxley vs. Rush (Continental Classic Gold League Match)

The bell rings as Rush and Moxley trade chops in the middle of the ring. Moxley then leaves the ring after awkwardly landing on his shoulder and Rush follows him out as the two begin fighting through the crowd. Moxley then breaks the count before the fight again returns to the crowd until they finally make their way back into the ring and the referee refuses to actually count either men out. Rush then starts playing mind games, which sets Moxley off as the two trade blows until Rush hits a snap slam for a near fall. Moxley makes a comeback and lands a superplex for a near fall of his own. The fight then heads out to the floor once again where Rush sends Moxley into the railing with an overhead suplex as we head into a commercial break.

The match continues as Rush takes Moxley down with a piledriver, but Moxley is able to kick out at two. Rush follows with a superplex for yet another two count. Moxley then sends Rush out to the floor and takes him out with a dive through the ropes as both men take until the count of nine to make it back into the ring. Moxley and Rush then trade blows for a while until Moxley levels Rush with a lariet for a near fall. Moxley follows by locking Rush with a rear naked choke and the referee calls for the bell and awards the match to Moxley. Rush comes to and starts yelling at the referee.

Winner: Jon Moxley defeated Rush by submission to earn three points in the Continental Classic Gold League.

The Gold League standings is shown with Moxley standing at top with nine points and both Mark Briscoe and Jay Lethal could be eliminated, with Briscoe taking on Swerve Strickland and Lethal taking on Jay White later on tonight. A video package highlighting the Lethal/White match is aired with both of them talking about their past and needing to win the match tonight.

Renee Paquette is standing on the stage and introduces Roderick Strong and the Kingdom. Strong comes wheeled out and wearing his neck brace and says MJF is going to stab Samoa Joe in the back tonight. Strong says actions have consequences and he will live with them until now. Strong stands up and says he won’t be held back by a wheelchair. Strong pushes the wheelchair off the stage and says it has been holding him back for far too long. Strong then spikes the microphone as the announce team hypes the next match and we head into a commercial break.

Renee Paquette is outside of MJF’s locker room and is approached by Adam Page, who says Swerve Strickland beat him on pay-per-view, however, he took something from Swerve that night and it’s not over. MJF steps out of his locker room and congratulates Page on his match and how it was impressive to see who could get more STDs. Page says he doesn’t have time for him and leaves but returns after MJF makes some cocky remarks. MJF and Page begin trading insults about past wrestling matches, title reigns and cats. MJF then says he thinks Page is the Devil, and Page says MJF is a manipulator and thinks it’s probably him. The two start standing nose to nose, until it is broken up by Samoa Joe, who reminds MJF that they have bigger things going on tonight.

Match 2: Mark Briscoe vs. Swerve Strickland (Continental Classic Gold League Match)

The bell rings as Briscoe and Swerve start grappling at a slow pace, with Briscoe putting Swerve in a headlock a few times. Briscoe then goes for a cover after a suplex for a two count, as Tony Schiavone has a Freudian slip and says WCW instead of AEW. Briscoe and Swerve begin trading blows on the ring apron before heading out to the floor. Swerve sends Briscoe into the crowd before sending him onto the floor with a superplex from the top of the guard railing and we head into a commercial break.

Quick Results

– Jon Moxley defeated Rush by submission to earn three points in the Continental Classic Gold League.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

