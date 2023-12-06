12/4/23 WWE Raw Viewership

The rating and viewership for this week’s episode of WWE Raw saw a backslide after last week’s big jump. Monday’s episode scored in a 0.49 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.533 million viewers according to Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are down 25.8% and down 19.7% respectively from last week’s CM Punk-fueled 0.66 demo rating and audience of 1.884 million.

While the numbers were down heavily from last week, it was the same demo rating and a slightly higher audience from two weeks ago when the show did a 0.49 demo rating and 1.459 million viewers. Raw also had some hefty competition as the NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars did a total of 16.5 million viewers per Sports TV Ratings while the NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals drew 1.06 million and 741,000 viewers on TNT & truTV.

Raw is averaging a 0.526 demo rating and 1.723 viewers in 2023 to date, compared to a 0.470 demo rating and 1.755 million viewers in the same time period in 2022.

