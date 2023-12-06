12/2/23 AEW Collision Viewership

Collision on Saturday night drew 451,000 viewers, a nice jump of 134,000 viewers from last week’s show which went head-to-head with Survivor Series. This was the best number since October 28. Collision drew a 0.14 rating in 18-49, up 0.06 from last week and placed #11 in the top 50 cable chart for the night.

