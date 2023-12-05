Wes Lee cuts emotional promo, Toni Storm note

– TCM host Ben Mankiewicz will introduce the AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm before her match with Skye Blue on Wednesday in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. TCM is owned by Warner Bros Discovery.

– Wes Lee just cut a very emotional promo, saying that he has no feeling in his legs, is under excruciating pain and will be requiring back surgery. Recovery time 8-12 months.

