Wes Lee cuts emotional promo, Toni Storm note

– TCM host Ben Mankiewicz will introduce the AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm before her match with Skye Blue on Wednesday in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. TCM is owned by Warner Bros Discovery.

Tomorrow, Wed 12/6

Montreal @BellCentre

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite@TBSNetwork 8pm ET/7pm CT For her Championship Match vs @Skyebyee on Dynamite, AEW Women's World Champion Timeless Toni Storm will be introduced by @TCM host, the great @BenMank77 live on TBS TOMORROW NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/Dgyaqc3oMX — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 6, 2023

– Wes Lee just cut a very emotional promo, saying that he has no feeling in his legs, is under excruciating pain and will be requiring back surgery. Recovery time 8-12 months.

BREAKING: Due to an injury, @WesLee_WWE will be unable to compete this Saturday at #NXTDeadline and will be out indefinitely. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/J8ISQ9tAiP — WWE (@WWE) December 6, 2023

