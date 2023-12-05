Tony Khan says Ric Flair is paying AEW, not vice versa!

In comments given to the New York Post, AEW President Tony Khan said that AEW is “not paying Ric Flair” but it’s the other way round.

Flair made his AEW debut on the October 25 episode of Dynamite when he was brought out as the “gift” from Tony Khan to Sting as part of his upcoming retirement. It was later revealed that Flair signed a multi-year deal with the promotion and his Wooooo! Energy Drink would serve as the official drink for AEW.

“Ric Flair is essentially paying us,” Khan told the NY Post. “We’re getting paid by Wooooo Energy for all of his appearances, so we’re collecting revenue from them.”

Wooooo! Energy Drink is owned by Carma HoldCo Inc. We have reached out to Carma HoldCo Inc for clarification about this story but no reply was given as of press time.

