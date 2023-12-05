Spoilers: AEW Collision taping results

On Tuesday night, matches were taped in Montreal, Canada for the December 9th edition of AEW Collision. Here are the results courtesy of PWInsider.com’s Terrance Felipe…

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Eddie Kingston in the Continental Classic is the opening match. This was an absolutely excellent match and well worth going out of your way to watch. Kingston scored the pinfall after reversing a pinfall attempt. This was really damn great.

* The second match is two of our Canadian own, Kenny Omega vs. Ethan Page. They had a really competitive bout and it looked like Omega had a bloody lip. This was one of the best showings Page has had the chance to have in some time on AEW TV. In the end, Omega scored the pinfall with the One-Winged Angel. They showed respect to each other after the bell. Omega left the ring but was attacked and laid out by Big Bill with a boot to the face.

* Wardlow vs. Willie Mack was next up. They were competitive for a bit but then Wardlow nailed a big powerbomb and walked out as if he knew the referee would be stopping it, which then happened. Some WARDLOW chants a la Goldberg.

* Willow Nightingale pinned Mercedes Martinez. Diamante and Mercedes attacked Willow but Kris Statlander made the save.

* Bryan Danielson vs. Andrade El Idolo was next. Andrade scored the pinfall with the hammerlock DDT. This was a super physical match where they really took it to each other. Danielson was bleeding from above the eye. The Blackpool Combat Club checked on Danielson after the match.

