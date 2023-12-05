Speculation on Mercedes Mone’s future

Mercedes Moné (formerly Sasha Banks) hasn’t wrestled since the NJPW Resurgence event on May 21st when she suffered an ankle injury. This past week, Mercedes published a video of herself training which has fueled speculation about her return to the ring soon.

While some fans expect Mercedes to end up with AEW due to her attending All In at Wembley Stadium, Dave Meltzer noted during Wrestling Observer Radio that a return to WWE can’t be ruled out if she hasn’t signed a contract…

“I have always thought it’s interesting that she hasn’t signed there [with AEW]. And until she does, I keep thinking that she doesn’t want to make the commitment not to go back to WWE.”

“She’s not ready yet … even if she has signed a deal, there’s really no point in announcing it right now. They just announced Will Ospreay. It would be better for her to debut as a surprise than them announce she has a deal. So her not being announced as having signed a deal, to me doesn’t necessarily mean anything. But if she legitimately hasn’t signed, then I could see her going back to WWE easily. Especially right now.”

(quotes source: WrestleTalk.com)

