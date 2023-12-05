Smackdown rating for 12/01/2023

Smackdown, back on FOX last week, drew 2,044,000 viewers, down 162,000 viewers from the November 17 episode. Last week’s show aired on FS1. In the 18-49 demo, Smackdown had a 0.59, down 0.03 from two weeks ago. The show went up against Pac-12 college football game which easily won the night. Smackdown was #2 on the ratings chart for the night.

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV)

Click here for the 2023 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)

