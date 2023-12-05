LA Knight says the Max Dupri character wasn’t him

While speaking to The Metro, LA Knight talked about his former Max Dupri character in WWE being dropped…

“My reaction was F Yeah, immediately. Let’s make that happen. Because I don’t know who or what the hell Max Dupri is! Now, look, given the time, could I have done that? Could I have made it work? I’m sure I could have. Would it have ever been anything like we’re doing right now? No. Because at the end of the day, that wasn’t me. It wasn’t for me.”

Knight also commented on if Triple H taking creative control had anything to do with the change…

“You know, I don’t know all the details. But I think there were some administrative changes somewhere or other, I don’t know exactly what happened. Some things happened. People got moved around and things happen, you know?”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

