Collision to be taped tonight in Montreal

AEW will have a rare Tuesday taping of Collision tonight in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, which will effectively be the company’s debut in the city.

Centre Bell will play host of back-to-back AEW tapings, with Collision first tonight and then a live Dynamite tomorrow. Tonight’s Collision will air in its regular time slot of Saturday at 8PM on TNT.

Tickets are not fairing well for tonight’s show, with around 2,500 tickets out in an arena which can accommodate around 16,000 for a wrestling setup. Dynamite is doing much better, with over 4,500 tickets out according to ticket tracking service @WrestleTix.

Christian Cage vs Adam Copeland for the TNT title is being pushed as the main event for tomorrow’s Dynamite.

