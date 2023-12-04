In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer wrote about WWE’s creative plans for the unified WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns in 2024. Meltzer noted the following about Reigns’ opponent for the 2024 Royal Rumble PLE…

“A few names have been considered, [Randy] Orton being one of them. Orton, [Kevin] Owens and [LA] Knight would on paper seem like the top names but none are a lock and Knight was supposed to go in another direction as of last week.”

Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes is rumored for Wrestlemania 40 and WWE reportedly has plans to do a match between Reigns and CM Punk but not right away…

“For right now, the plan is to take a lot of time before getting there. The feeling right now is that will be gigantic at the time they choose to get there. Whether it results in [Paul] Heyman leaving Reigns for Punk and Punk going heel and Reigns face, which was the speculation we got, there are multiple different ways to approach that.”

