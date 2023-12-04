WWE RAW Results 12/4/23

WWE Monday Night Raw returns at 8/7c tonight on the USA Network from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York.

On tap for tonight’s show is Seth Rollins vs. Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight title, DIY vs. Imperium in a 2 out of 3 Falls match, Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn, as well as Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Natalya & Tegan Nox vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter, The Creed Brothers vs. Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh, plus Cody Rhodes reacts to Shinsuke Nakamura’s attack and more.

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, December 4, 2023.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (12/4/2023)

Updates to begin momentarily. Stay tuned and refresh this page often for the latest WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage from Albany, N.Y.

