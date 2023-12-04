WWE News and Notes

Dec 4, 2023 - by staff

– It is being reported by numerous wrestling sites that Sheamus is set to return soon on Smackdown. He was dealing with a shoulder injury and is supposedly set to help Butch.

Liv Morgan attended last night’s Packers-Chiefs game

– Intercontinental Champ GUNTHER and Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley haven’t been pinned in 2023.

– At a recent Portland WWE live event, Rollins defeated Nakamura in a Street Fight.After about 20 minutes of intense back-and-forth, The Visionary picked up his 12th successive singles win over Nakamura in 2023.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

McKenzie Mitchell‏

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal