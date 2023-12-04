WWE News and Notes

– It is being reported by numerous wrestling sites that Sheamus is set to return soon on Smackdown. He was dealing with a shoulder injury and is supposedly set to help Butch.

– Liv Morgan attended last night’s Packers-Chiefs game

Taylor Swift is now 0-1 when going against Liv Morgan pic.twitter.com/EZpUSnCHwj — Tom 🎄🎅🏻 (@TQSherwood) December 4, 2023

– Intercontinental Champ GUNTHER and Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley haven’t been pinned in 2023.

– At a recent Portland WWE live event, Rollins defeated Nakamura in a Street Fight.After about 20 minutes of intense back-and-forth, The Visionary picked up his 12th successive singles win over Nakamura in 2023.

