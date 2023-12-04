TNA brings No Surrender to New Orleans in February 2024

The TNA No Surrender themed episode of Impact will be taped at The Alairo Center in New Orleans, Louisiana on Friday, February 23.

The company will also be doing another round of television tapings the next day in the same arena marketed as Bayou Blast on Saturday, February 24.

Tickets for both New Orleans shows will go on-sale at 10AM CST on Saturday, December 9 at TNAwrestling.com.

Impact Wrestling will switch back to the TNA name with the Hard To Kill pay-per-view in January.

