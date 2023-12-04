Source: Kazuchika Okada set to become a free agent

Sports Illustrated reports that Kazuchika Okada is set to become a free agent in 2024.

‘Okada’s contract expires at the end of January. While a new deal with NJPW would typically be underway, Okada is seriously entertaining the possibility of wrestling for a different promotion.’

“When Kazuchika Okada wrestled on Dynamite in Philadelphia in October, the purpose of his trip was not solely to advance his feud with Bryan Danielson… it also allowed Okada a chance to acquire a better sense of AEW”

Which is one of the two destinations he will land if he opts to exit New Japan

