Ricochet returns after a month out with concussion

Ricochet has returned to action this weekend at the non-televised live event in Bangor, Maine, his first match in a month.

Ricochet suffered a concussion during the November 6 episode of Raw while competing in a fatal four-way match, hitting his head on the mat hard and later kicked out of what was supposed to be the ending of the match.

Due to the nature of his injury, Ricochet had to rest and then pass several concussion protocol tests before he was allowed to resume action.

The former Intercontinental champion wrestled Bronson Reed during the house show.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

