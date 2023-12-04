Rare WWE World Heavyweight title defense headlines Raw tonight

Five matches have already been announced for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw, which as of now, has no CM Punk advertised for it.

The World Heavyweight title match between Seth Rollins and Jey Uso will be main eventing the show in what is a rare world title defense on WWE television lately.

Other matches on the card include Drew McIntyre vs Sami Zayn, Shayna Baszler vs Nia Jax, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs Tegan Nox and Natalya, and The Creed Brothers vs Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh.

Raw is live from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

