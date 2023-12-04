Notes on Kazuchika Okada and Baron Corbin

– Sports Illustrated reports one of Okada priorities is to stay in Japan with his family.

When Kazuchika Okada wrestled on Dynamite in Philadelphia in October, the purpose of his trip was not solely to advance his feud with Bryan Danielson. It also allowed Okada a chance to acquire a better sense of AEW.

One of the two places he could end up, the other being WWE, of course.

– Baron Corbin won gold at the Jiu Jitsu World League this past Saturday. He competed in the GI Adult Masters division, defeating Brandon Gully and Colin Miller by submission.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

