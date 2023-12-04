Jade Cargill spoke on fans being impatient with her WWE debut

Cargill spoke on fans being impatient with her WWE debut:

“You want me to reveal what we have in the works, it seems like. So listen, I think the fan base should be patient. I think they need to understand we’re making a diamond. We’re creating something that’s gonna be a legacy. We’re creating something that’s going to create echoes and waves throughout not just the wrestling culture, but pop culture and beyond. They’re setting me up for success, you shouldn’t rush success.”

(Source: Dallas News)

