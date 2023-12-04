Fan tries to attack Grayson Waller at non-televised live event in Newark

A fan tried to attack Grayson Waller at a non-televised live event in Newark, New Jersey last night but thankfully security were on alert and took down the guy before he made it to the ring.

Before the match, Waller kept dissing fans and apparently, one of them took it more serious than the rest as after the match, he managed to jump the security railing but was taken down by a WWE security guard as both Waller and Theory looked on a few feet away. He was then dumped over the railing and handed over to arena security.

Waller and Theory wrestled Odyssey Jones and Cameron Grimes at the live event and were victorious.

A fan jumped the barricade to attack Grayson Waller#WWENewark pic.twitter.com/j459ThLUX2 — TheSpotlightNews.com (@TheSpotlight___) December 4, 2023

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

