WWE Holiday Tour Results / Portland, Me / Sun Dec 3, 2023
Jey Uso defeats JD McDonagh via DQ due to interference from Dominick Mysterio
Jey Uso and Sami Zayn defeat JD McDonagh and NXT North American Champion Dominick Mysterio
OMOS (with MVP) defeats Akira Tozawa
Nia Jax defeats Raquel Rodriguez
Ricochet defeats Bronson Reed
Cody Rhodes defeats Damian Priest
Alpha Academy: Chad Gable and Otis (with Maxxine Du Pri) defeat The Imperium: Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci
Becky Lynch defeats Zoey Stark
Main Event: Street Fight: WWE World Champion Seth Rollins defeats Shinsuke Nakamura
