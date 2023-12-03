WWE Holiday Tour Results / Portland, Me / Sun Dec 3, 2023

Jey Uso defeats JD McDonagh via DQ due to interference from Dominick Mysterio

Jey Uso and Sami Zayn defeat JD McDonagh and NXT North American Champion Dominick Mysterio

OMOS (with MVP) defeats Akira Tozawa

Nia Jax defeats Raquel Rodriguez

Ricochet defeats Bronson Reed

Cody Rhodes defeats Damian Priest

Alpha Academy: Chad Gable and Otis (with Maxxine Du Pri) defeat The Imperium: Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci

Becky Lynch defeats Zoey Stark

Main Event: Street Fight: WWE World Champion Seth Rollins defeats Shinsuke Nakamura

