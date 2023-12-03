WWE Holiday Tour / Newark, De / Sun Dec 3, 2023

Shotzi defeats Bayley

Santos Escobar defeats Dragon Lee

Bobby Lashley and Angelo Dawkins defeat Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Butch defeats Karrion Kross (with Scarlett)

Viking Rules Match: Kofi Kingston defeats Ivar

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller defeat Cameron Grimes and Odyssey Jones

WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky defeats Charlotte Flair

LA Knight versus Jimmy Uso is ruled No Contest

LA Knight and Kevin Owens defeat Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa

Thanks to @headphoneson09 / @scotta1979 in Attendance.

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

