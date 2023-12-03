WWE Holiday Tour / Newark, De / Sun Dec 3, 2023
Shotzi defeats Bayley
Santos Escobar defeats Dragon Lee
Bobby Lashley and Angelo Dawkins defeat Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
Butch defeats Karrion Kross (with Scarlett)
Viking Rules Match: Kofi Kingston defeats Ivar
Austin Theory and Grayson Waller defeat Cameron Grimes and Odyssey Jones
WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky defeats Charlotte Flair
LA Knight versus Jimmy Uso is ruled No Contest
LA Knight and Kevin Owens defeat Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa
Thanks to @headphoneson09 / @scotta1979 in Attendance.
CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM