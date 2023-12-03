Updated lineup for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced an updated lineup for this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite on TBS, which will be the promotion’s debut in Montreal, Canada. Check out the updated lineup, including the Gold League Continental Classic matchups, below.

-Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage for the AEW TNT Championship

-Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue for the AEW Women’s Championship

-MJF & Samoa Joe vs. Two Masked Men From The Devil’s Crew

-Jay White vs. Jay Lethal Continental Classic Gold League

-Swerve Strickland vs. Mark Briscoe Continental Classic Gold League

-RUSH vs. Jon Moxley Continental Classic Gold League

Also, Willie Mack challenged former three-time TNT Champion Wardlow to a singles matchup, but the bout has yet to be confirmed so it is unknown what program they will face-off on.

After the damage Wardlow inflicted on AR Fox last week on #AEWDynamite, Fox’s tag partner, Willie Mack, has challenged Wardlow to a match! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@Willie_Mack | @RealWardlow pic.twitter.com/puLMUuk1ZF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 3, 2023

