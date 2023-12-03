Thanksgiving Eve episode of Dynamite loses nearly 300,000 viewers in two hours

According to quarter hour viewership numbers released by Wrestlenomics for last week’s Dynamite, the show lost 283,000 viewers from the first quarter to the overrun segment which went seven minutes in total.

The show peaked with the first quarter at 971,000 viewers but by the time the main event started, Dynamite dropped to 733,000 viewers for the Jon Moxley vs Mark Briscoe main event match.

The overrun, instead of adding viewers as it is usually the case, lost viewers and went from 733,000 to 688,000 viewers.

The biggest drop came going from the Christian, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne angle with Adam Copeland to the Rush vs Jay White segment, with Dynamite going from 920,000 viewers to 799,000 viewers.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

