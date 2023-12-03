Spoilers: ROH TV taping results

Ring of Honor taped a new episode of ROH on HonorClub Tv last night at the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania. Below are some spoiler results from the tapings, per Fightful:

* Billie Starkz beat Dani Mo.

* Athena assaulted Starkz after the match.

* The Butcher and the Blade beat The Boys.

* Rachael Ellering (w/ Leyla Hirsch and Maria) beat Nikki Victory.

* ROH World TV Title Survival of the Fittest Eliminator Match: Kyle Fletcher beat Gravity.

* Lady Frost and Trish Adora beat Charlette Renegade and Robyn Renegade.

* ROH World TV Title Survival of the Fittest Eliminator Match: Lee Johnson defeated Josh Woods.

* The Righteous (Dutch and Vincent) picked up a win over The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd).

* ROH World TV Title Survival of the Fittest Eliminator Match: Lee Moriarty beat Tracy Williams.

* The Workhorsemen (Anthony Henry and JD Drake) beat The Infantry (Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean).

