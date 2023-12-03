Notes on Chris Jericho, Kevin Owens, Mike Santana, and Aubrey Edwards

– AEW’s Mike Santana defeated Matt Cardona to become the new House of Glory Heavyweight Champion! HOG is a NYC-based promotion, so the crowd went wild for the Bronx native!

– Aubrey Edwards says a pitch was made to Warner Brothers last year for an AEW Officials backstage show, which was described as “Total Divas for referees”.

– Chris Jericho noted:

“I wrestled at a kid’s birthday party once. It was in a barn and he had five or six friends and his mother there, and I think I got paid a glass of orange juice and a hot dog. That’s probably the strangest circumstance surrounding any of my matches.”

– WWE announced that Kevin Owens will be sidelined for an unknown amount of time after fracturing his 4th and 5th metacarpal in his match against Grayson Waller last night on SmackDown.

