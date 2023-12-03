Mickie James on CM Punk being misunderstood

Mickie James On Busted Radio Talks about CM Punk being misunderstood…

“I have a different relationship with Punk because I’ve known him so long,” James said on “Busted Open Radio.” “Like, I knew him in Ring of Honor when we were in Ring of Honor together. I knew him when we came to TNA together at first, and we were in The Gathering with Raven and all of that stuff. And then fast forward, we’re in OVW, and then here he comes to OVW, and then our debuts on television. We debuted together on “Sunday Night Heat.”

“I’ve known Phil Brooks for a very, very long time, so I have a lot of love for him. I feel like we’ve all kind of, at this point, we’ve all grown up in the business. Maybe I have a different understanding of where he’s coming from sometimes. I think he comes off with a little bit of a chip on his shoulder to a lot of people, but it’s also he demands the best of himself.”

Punk “doesn’t play that game of telling people what they want to hear,” and that the former WWE Champion speaks his mind and tells it how it is”

