King, El Idolo, and Danielson pick up points in Continental Classic matches

Brody King, Andrade El Idolo, and Bryan Danielson picked up victories and three points each in yesterday’s Continental Classic tournament matches on Collision.

King defeated Claudio Castagnoli in the first match, and now King moves to six points while the former ROH World champion remains at three. El Idolo picked up his first three points after defeating Daniel Garcia, who remains at zero following two matches. Also, Danielson had his first match since October and won the three points by beating Eddie Kingston, who also is at zero.

Kingston is effectively defending the ROH World and NJPW Strong Openweight titles in this tournament as those two titles along with the Continental Classic title will be rolled up into the AEW Triple Crown title once this tournament is over.

